Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Trading 8.7% Higher

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.90 and last traded at $63.52. 25,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,450,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.03.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.72.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DQ. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

