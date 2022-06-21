Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 11,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $114.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.65.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

