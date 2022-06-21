Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Given New $146.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $160.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DRI. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.58.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $114.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $110.96 and a 52-week high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

