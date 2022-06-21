Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.30.
Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91.
In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $612,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $906,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,799,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY)
- Quest Diagnostic Stock is Ready to Move Higher
- Cracks Form In Adobe’s Growth Outlook
- MarketBeat Podcast: How To Navigate The Market Downturn Like A Pro
- Chewy Stock is Not All Bark and No Bite
- PEG Ratio Pegs These 3 Stocks as Long-Term Buys
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.