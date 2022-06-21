Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLAY. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.30.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.58 per share, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,646,922.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $612,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $906,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,799,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $2,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.