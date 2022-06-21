Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Trading Down 3.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $36.00. The stock traded as low as $32.85 and last traded at $32.85. 29,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,355,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.30.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.58 per share, with a total value of $405,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,798 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,922.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

