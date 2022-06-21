David Ian Mckay Sells 4,077 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$742,229.74.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 20th, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.00, for a total transaction of C$517,795.31.

On Friday, April 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$135.27, for a total transaction of C$551,490.90.

RY stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$126.38. 2,864,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,953,101. The company has a market cap of C$177.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.05. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$123.30 and a 52-week high of C$149.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$130.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$136.26.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported C$2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.67 by C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$11.22 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0076448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RY. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. CSFB set a C$153.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$146.86.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

