David John Wilson Acquires 283,600 Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) Director David John Wilson bought 283,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,812,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,030,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$121,606,428.60.

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 20th, David John Wilson bought 82,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$511,680.00.

KEL traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.45. 337,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,710. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.01. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$2.71 and a 52-week high of C$8.32.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$138.45 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.7586764 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.00 price objective on Kelt Exploration and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.23.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

