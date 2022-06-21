David Robbie Purchases 10,000 Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) Stock

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS – Get Rating) insider David Robbie purchased 10,000 shares of DS Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($35,766.78).

SMDS traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.13) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 292.80 ($3.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,411,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,327. DS Smith Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 277.40 ($3.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 465.97 ($5.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 309.24 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 341.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.65%.

SMDS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.25) price target on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DS Smith from GBX 588 ($7.20) to GBX 570 ($6.98) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 506.71 ($6.21).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

