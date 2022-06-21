DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 66,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 897,351 shares.The stock last traded at $80.68 and had previously closed at $89.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.40.

Get DaVita alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. DaVita’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $226,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,744 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,181,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth about $137,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of DaVita by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after purchasing an additional 53,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.