Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $17.16. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 6,403 shares trading hands.
Separately, Wedbush lifted their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,316,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,409,834.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.22.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DAWN)
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
