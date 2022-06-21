DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Shares Up 12.5%

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares shot up 12.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 310,515 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 118,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.56.

Get DeepMarkit alerts:

DeepMarkit Company Profile (CVE:MKT)

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DeepMarkit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DeepMarkit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.