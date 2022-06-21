Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Shares of NYSE:DLA traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. 85 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.52. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $131.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Apparel will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

