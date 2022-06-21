Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Denbury from $126.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Denbury alerts:

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. Denbury has a fifty-two week low of $60.45 and a fifty-two week high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.12. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,969,000 after buying an additional 1,551,925 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,786,000. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Denbury by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 4,530,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,922,000 after purchasing an additional 710,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,082,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,142,000.

Denbury Company Profile (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.