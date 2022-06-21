Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.03. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 310,813 shares.

Separately, TD Securities raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $817.28 million, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 18,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,559,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 1,713,612 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Denison Mines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 438,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 93,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

