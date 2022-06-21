Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.03. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 310,813 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $817.28 million, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.94.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 89.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Denison Mines by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Denison Mines by 1,594.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 143,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Denison Mines by 437.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 151,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

