Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3,166.36

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,166.36 ($38.78) and traded as low as GBX 2,722 ($33.34). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,738 ($33.54), with a volume of 88,252 shares.

DLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($32.67) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($45.32) to GBX 3,500 ($42.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.68) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 4,200 ($51.45) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,427.13 ($41.98).

The firm has a market cap of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,985.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

