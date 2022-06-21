Derwent London (LON:DLN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,166.36

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,166.36 ($38.78) and traded as low as GBX 2,722 ($33.34). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,738 ($33.54), with a volume of 88,252 shares trading hands.
DLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 3,600 ($44.10) to GBX 4,200 ($51.45) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 2,667 ($32.67) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($33.68) price target on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,700 ($45.32) to GBX 3,500 ($42.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,427.13 ($41.98).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,985.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,166.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.20.
Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
