Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.42. Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 51,600 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.39.
About Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (OTCMKTS:DHOXY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) (DHOXY)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desarrolladora Homex (DHOXY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.