Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Critical Comparison

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

Get Global Business Travel Group alerts:

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86% Despegar.com -25.08% -1,941.11% -9.86%

Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Despegar.com has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Despegar.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Global Business Travel Group and Despegar.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Despegar.com 0 0 2 0 3.00

Despegar.com has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.18%. Given Despegar.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Despegar.com is more favorable than Global Business Travel Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Business Travel Group and Despegar.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Despegar.com $322.84 million 1.68 -$104.63 million ($1.51) -5.04

Global Business Travel Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Despegar.com.

Summary

Global Business Travel Group beats Despegar.com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Business Travel Group (Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Despegar.com (Get Rating)

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. The company offers airline tickets; travel packages, hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance, destination services, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace. It also provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage the distribution of their travel products and access to traveler customers. The company offers travel products and services under the Despegar, Decolar, Best Day, BD Experience, and HotelDo brands. Despegar.com, Corp. was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Business Travel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Business Travel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.