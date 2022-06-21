Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Price Target to $175.00

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.80.

Get Amedisys alerts:

AMED opened at $121.37 on Tuesday. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $109.30 and a twelve month high of $276.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.02.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.81 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Amedisys by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys (Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.