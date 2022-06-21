Deutsche Bank Rese… Reiterates “GBX 580” Price Target for Glencore (LON:GLEN)

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 580 ($7.10) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 770 ($9.43) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($9.13) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 630 ($7.72) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.10) price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 598.45 ($7.33).

GLEN stock opened at GBX 472.75 ($5.79) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Glencore has a 1-year low of GBX 289.65 ($3.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 499.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 452.76. The firm has a market cap of £62.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

