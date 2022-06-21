Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Given a €160.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) has been given a €160.00 ($168.42) price target by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DB1. Royal Bank of Canada set a €161.00 ($169.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($202.11) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group set a €185.00 ($194.74) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €184.00 ($193.68) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

ETR DB1 opened at €154.75 ($162.89) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €161.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €155.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. Deutsche Börse has a 52-week low of €135.05 ($142.16) and a 52-week high of €169.55 ($178.47).

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

