DHT (NYSE:DHT) Trading 10.5% Higher

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 144,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,636,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHT shares. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DHT in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of -0.32.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently -32.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DHT by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after purchasing an additional 522,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DHT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,422,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,522,000 after buying an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 997,874 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 326,527 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

