Diadexus (OTCMKTS:DDXS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Diadexus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DDXS – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.02. Diadexus shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 67,400 shares traded.
Diadexus Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DDXS)
Diadexus, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio intends to treat cardiovascular diseases. The company was founded on November 27, 1995 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
