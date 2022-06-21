Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 4,300 by UBS Group

Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,300 ($52.67) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,000 ($49.00) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,430 ($42.01) to GBX 5,040 ($61.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($47.77) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($34.30) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,081.76 ($50.00).

Shares of DGE stock traded down GBX 9.84 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,527.66 ($43.21). 2,016,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,075. The company has a market capitalization of £80.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,754.15 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,777.36. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($50.34).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 221 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,741 ($45.82) per share, with a total value of £8,267.61 ($10,126.91). Insiders purchased a total of 662 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,638 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

