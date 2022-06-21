Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Trading Down 2.6%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.14 and last traded at $22.14. Approximately 424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 250,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.74.

DGII has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.81. The firm has a market cap of $801.23 million, a P/E ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Digi International ( NASDAQ:DGII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digi International Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $286,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $273,334.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digi International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 607,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Digi International by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Digi International by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Digi International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile (NASDAQ:DGII)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

