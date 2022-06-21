Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.96 and last traded at $64.96. Approximately 3,029 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 218,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.13.

DIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.18 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 373.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after buying an additional 23,207 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

