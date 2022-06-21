Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,763.44

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,763.44 ($33.85) and traded as low as GBX 2,174 ($26.63). Diploma shares last traded at GBX 2,192 ($26.85), with a volume of 92,506 shares.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($40.30) price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.20) to GBX 3,360 ($41.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Diploma from GBX 2,600 ($31.85) to GBX 2,450 ($30.01) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diploma to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,600 ($31.85) to GBX 2,450 ($30.01) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($36.87).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,578 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,763.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

