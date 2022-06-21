Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $85.38

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.38, but opened at $91.00. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $90.32, with a volume of 11,182 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.61.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 44.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 105.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter valued at about $355,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 1,006.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 243.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 39,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.