Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $30.56

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.56, but opened at $32.36. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $31.94, with a volume of 59,946 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.23.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TNA. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $848,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,266,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $848,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

