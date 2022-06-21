Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.39

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.39 and last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 67731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.

The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32.

Disco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. The company's precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws, as well as products for dicing before grinding process and package singulation.

