Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $43.39

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $43.39 and last traded at $45.34, with a volume of 67731 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.16.
The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.32.
Disco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DSCSY)
