discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Hits New 12-Month Low at $645.00

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 645 ($7.90) and last traded at GBX 650 ($7.96), with a volume of 100927 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 662 ($8.11).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DSCV. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on discoverIE Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.09) to GBX 920 ($11.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 742.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 826.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. The company has a market capitalization of £620.46 million and a P/E ratio of 47.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.45 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from discoverIE Group’s previous dividend of $3.35. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.73%.

In other discoverIE Group news, insider Simon Gibbins sold 47,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 807 ($9.88), for a total transaction of £385,770.21 ($472,525.98). Also, insider Bruce Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.49) per share, with a total value of £34,650 ($42,442.43).

discoverIE Group Company Profile (LON:DSCV)

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Design & Manufacturing, and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

