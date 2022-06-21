Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU) Trading Down 0.2%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (OTCMKTS:DISAU – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 1,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISAU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

