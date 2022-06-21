Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Down to $54.01

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.01, but opened at $51.76. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $51.76, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

About Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Lawson Products, Inc sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.