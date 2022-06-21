Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $245.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,806 shares of company stock valued at $5,827,797. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DG opened at $230.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.18. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

