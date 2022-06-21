DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.26

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and traded as low as $12.00. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $12.04, with a volume of 6,650 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,124,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 17.7% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,602,000 after acquiring an additional 450,935 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 24.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after acquiring an additional 280,452 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

