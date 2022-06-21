DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.27.

Several analysts have weighed in on DV shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 18th.

In other DoubleVerify news, CEO Mark Zagorski acquired 17,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $457,571.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 25,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $604,266.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,051 shares of company stock worth $1,338,470 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DoubleVerify by 110.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 58,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,084,000 after acquiring an additional 382,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 46.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DV stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.71 and a beta of 1.58. DoubleVerify has a fifty-two week low of $17.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $96.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

