Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.14

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 16267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.
Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Finders Homes (DFH)
- ABM Industries, A Clean Play For Dirty Economic Times
- This Still Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Should Silver Stocks Be A Part Of Your Portfolio?
- Don’t Get Too Bullish On Lennar Even Though It’s A Good Buy
- Two Defensive Stocks To Get Aggressive With
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.