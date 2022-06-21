Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.14

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.14 and last traded at $10.21, with a volume of 16267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DFH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.75 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 233.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 35,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

