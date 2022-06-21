Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.41

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.42. Drive Shack shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 43,484 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $129.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Drive Shack ( NYSE:DS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.98 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Wesley R. Edens purchased 494,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $538,681.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,996,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,356,262.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Hana Khouri purchased 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,268.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,508,703 shares of company stock worth $2,052,358. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Drive Shack by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 12,029 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 104,818 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,363,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,720,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues. It operates through three segments: Entertainment Golf Venues, Traditional Golf Properties, and Corporate. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venues with gaming and golf technology, a chef-inspired menu, craft cocktails, and social events, as well as operates Puttery, an indoor socializing and entertainment platform.

