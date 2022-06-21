DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,272.51.

DSDVY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DSV A/S from 1,650.00 to 1,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,736.00 to 1,570.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DSV A/S from 1,830.00 to 1,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of DSV A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

DSV A/S stock opened at $68.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. DSV A/S has a 52-week low of $67.44 and a 52-week high of $133.78.

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and rail freight services; sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

