Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones downgraded Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter worth $32,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Realty stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.74. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

