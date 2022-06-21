Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE) vs. WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Critical Comparison

Dune Acquisition (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) and WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Dune Acquisition alerts:

83.7% of Dune Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Dune Acquisition and WisdomTree Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dune Acquisition N/A N/A $5.55 million N/A N/A WisdomTree Investments $304.32 million 2.56 $49.80 million $0.14 38.00

WisdomTree Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Dune Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Dune Acquisition and WisdomTree Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dune Acquisition N/A -31.50% 1.60% WisdomTree Investments 7.79% 24.16% 6.17%

Risk & Volatility

Dune Acquisition has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WisdomTree Investments has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Dune Acquisition and WisdomTree Investments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dune Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A WisdomTree Investments 0 2 1 0 2.33

WisdomTree Investments has a consensus price target of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 80.14%. Given WisdomTree Investments’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WisdomTree Investments is more favorable than Dune Acquisition.

Summary

WisdomTree Investments beats Dune Acquisition on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dune Acquisition (Get Rating)

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About WisdomTree Investments (Get Rating)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans. It develops index using its fundamentally weighted index methodology. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dune Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dune Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.