Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,132.32

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,132.32 ($13.87) and traded as low as GBX 796 ($9.75). Dunelm Group shares last traded at GBX 813.50 ($9.96), with a volume of 453,114 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($21.44) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,710 ($20.95) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.15) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.15) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dunelm Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,607 ($19.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.57, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 913.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,132.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.96.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Arja Taaveniku purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 807 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £48,420 ($59,309.16). Also, insider William Reeve acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 880 ($10.78) per share, with a total value of £17,600 ($21,558.06). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,331 shares of company stock worth $46,292,547.

About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

