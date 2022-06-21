DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of DXI Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating) rose 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10,889% from the average daily volume of 5 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The firm has a market cap of $2.89 million, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24.

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. The company was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. DXI Capital Corp. was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

