E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.99

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99, with a volume of 3620 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETAC. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 542,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after acquiring an additional 256,600 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 702,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,957,000 after buying an additional 167,186 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,668,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,487,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the software and internet technology industries.

