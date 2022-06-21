easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.99

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.99 and last traded at $5.12, with a volume of 2846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, easyJet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.67.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

