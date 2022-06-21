Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. UBS Group raised shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $186.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $201.06.

ECL stock opened at $148.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $143.82 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

