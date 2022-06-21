Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.75

Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 4649038 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.797 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,290 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 102,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 467,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

