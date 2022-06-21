Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cowen

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 111.86% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ EGIO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,285. Edgio has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $5.55. The company has a market capitalization of $326.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.
