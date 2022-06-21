Eifion Jones Sells 140,501 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) CFO Eifion Jones sold 140,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $1,951,558.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,434,666.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hayward stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.05. 1,540,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,625. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Hayward’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,176,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Hayward by 8,262.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,935 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at about $15,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Hayward by 12.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,806,000 after acquiring an additional 707,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,087,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

